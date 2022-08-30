Preseason standout and local product Jack Sanborn has made the Bears’ 53-man roster

With every NFL team forced to cut their roster down to 53 players today, The Chicago Bears decided to keep undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn as one of their seven opening-day linebackers.

Jack Sanborn is a local product who attended Lake Zurich High School before becoming a standout college player at the University of Wisconsin.

Although a bad performance at the NFL Combine would lead to Sanborn going undrafted, many people were excited to see what he could do with his hometown Bears.

Sanborn would make the most of his opportunity with the Bears by dominating the first preseason game against the Chiefs. Sanborn finished the game with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, and a fumble recovery between defense and special teams.

Sanborn quickly became a fan-favorite player for this performance as it helped distract from the ongoing Roquan Smith holdout.

Since Sanborn has shown the ability to contribute on both defense and special teams, he has become an intriguing addition to this rebuilding Bears roster. Sanborn will definitely be a player to watch this year as there will be plenty of opportunities for the young linebacker to shine in this new Bears defense.

