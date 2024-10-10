Chicago Bears London opponent having flight issues because of Hurricane Milton: Report

The Chicago Bears traveled to London on Monday night to prepare for their Week 6 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The goal was for the Bears to avoid jet lag for the Sunday morning game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars planned to fly to London later in the week. Per Ken Maguire with the Associated Press, Jacksonville typically flies out on Thursday night when they participate in the NFL series in England.

Hurricane Milton is throwing the Jacksonville Jaguars a curveball

Hurricane Milton is throwing the Jaguars a curveball this week. The storm made landfall in Florida on Tuesday night, killing multiple people and leaving millions in the state without power.

Per the AP report, the Category 3 storm has caused a slight delay for the Jaguars’ travel plans. The team had to reschedule a Friday press conference for Saturday morning. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said the delay shouldn’t cause too many problems for Sunday’s game.

“It could affect some timing tomorrow trying to get out, but it looks good, it looks promising anyway, for our window to get out of here sort of on time with not too many delays or hiccups in the next 24 hours or so,” Pederson said.

The league has no plans to change the schedule of the game.

The Chicago Bears will have a slight advantage

It’s unclear why the Jaguars did not decide to travel to London before Hurricane Milton caused massive destruction on the Gulf Coast. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to Louisiana on Tuesday so they could prepare for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The change in schedule for the Jaguars could give the Bears a slight advantage in Sunday’s game. The travel management by Pederson and the Jaguars is another head-scratcher for the 1-4 team.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE