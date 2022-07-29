Chicago Bears rookie and Pennsylvania native, Jaquan Brisker, is already feeling comfortable in Chicago.

The Chicago Bears drafted Jaquan Brisker with the 48th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Safety out of Penn State is already loving being in Chicago. Brisker was born in Pittsburgh, attended Gateway High School in Monroeville, PA, and went to Lackawanna College in Scranton before he transferred to Penn State.

For seemingly the first time, Brisker will be residing outside of Pennsylvania. The 23-year-old recently signed a 4-year rookie deal with the Bears after a brief holdout. Brisker recently spoke to the media and made it clear how happy he is to be here.

"I love football. I love being here. I love Chicago. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. Definitely happy to be here."

– Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 29, 2022

Being comfortable in a new city is incredibly important for a young player. Eddie Jackson may be helping with this as he seems to have taken Brisker under his wing early on.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Brisker this offseason. He and fellow rookie Kyler Gordon have been making a lot of noise at training camp. Each of them snagged an interception off Justin Fields on Friday.

Hopefully, Brisker can maintain the energy he’s demonstrated in training camp. Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon have already become irritants toward the Bears’ offense. Now all that’s left is to carry that energy into the regular season. The Chicago Bears open up the regular season on September 11th against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.

