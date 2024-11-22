Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears player makes cryptic post about ‘evil’; fans think it’s about coaching staff

Jordan Sigler
NFL: Chicago Bears Keenan Allen
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chicago Bears third-year safety Jaquan Brisker hasn’t played since the team’s 36-10 thumping of the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 6. Brisker has been out with a concussion, and the coaching staff has been vague about why the 25-year-old has missed six games.

Last week, the Bears placed Brisker on injured reserve. The former Penn State standout has now had three concussions in as many years as he’s been in the league.

Frankly, the situation around the Bears and Brisker has been odd since he entered the concussion protocol in October. It’s unclear why Chicago waited to place him on injured reserve. Brisker had made posts on social media suggesting he was trying to work his way back as quickly as possible before the team placed him on IR.

Jaquan Brisker: Evil never wins

Jaquan Brisker at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) takes the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field.

On Friday morning, Brisker made an odd post on X.

“It’ll all come to light eventually.. Evil never wins,” Brisker wrote.

Chicago Bears fans blame the coaching staff

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
© Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

It’s unclear what Brisker is talking about in the post. He’s known for posting about all kinds of cryptic subjects on his social media.

Fans on X thought Brisker was talking about the Bears coaching staff, as many players have spoken out about the staff this season.

“Bro talking about the coaching staff,” wrote a fan.

“So you are saying Eberflus stinks and will be fired. Thank you,” posted another.

“I hope it does! If this organization has mistreated you – and I think they have absolutely mishandled your concussion- it deserves to be known. No player should come here only to deal with this crap,” one fan commented.

“NFL probably mistreating his concussion,” speculation another.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a touchdown as Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) defends during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

