Chicago Bears players think ownership and the front office are a joke

The Chicago Bears found a way to outdo the New York Jets.

On Friday morning, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus showed up to his scheduled press conference one day after the team fell to the Detroit Lions 23-20 at Ford Field. The national media heavily criticized Eberflus after he botched the final seconds of the loss.

Matt Eberflus isn’t wanted in Chicago

Eberflus chose not to call a timeout after his rookie quarterback was sacked with approximately 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Following the game, multiple players, including wide receiver DJ Moore and quarterback Caleb Williams, questioned the coaching staff’s decision.

With the Bears losing streak at six games, much of those losses having to do with Eberflus’ mismanagement, there was speculation Chicago would fire their third-year head coach before their Week 14 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Given the locker room reaction after Thursday’s loss, it’s clear that the players do not respect a coach who has gone 14-32 and continues to struggle with in-game decisions that former NFL head coach Jimmy Johnson said would have been automatically understood by high school coaches.

The joke is on the Chicago Bears locker room

Eberflus did show up for his 9 AM EST press conference, and as soon as the video feed started, safety Jaquan Brisker posted a laughing emoji on his X account.

Eberflus has lost the locker room, and now the Bears organization as a whole is losing their players. Bears players do not appear to respect chairman George McCaskey, CEO Kevin Warren, or general manager Ryan Poles for keeping a coach on the sideline that hurts their chances to win football games.

By not firing Eberflus, Chicago is putting the precedence of never having removed a head coach midseason over prioritizing their players. It’s not just the fanbase that’s screaming the Bears are a joke, it’s their starting players.

McCaskey is a trust-fund chairman tease that shows the banality of nepotism in management. Warren is not a serious CEO. Poles is not a serious GM.

The Bears are an unserious franchise, per the locker room.

