Chicago Bears to be without Jaquan Brisker yet again Sunday

This Sunday will mark six weeks since Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker sustained a concussion while delivering a violent hit to Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble in Week 5. While Tremble seemed to be unconscious before even hitting the ground, it was Brisker who has felt the effects long afterward.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday morning that Brisker will not play in this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, marking the fifth consecutive game he will miss.

“They’re still working through the concussion protocol and working through with the trainers. We’ll see where that goes in terms of week to week,” said Eberflus.

Prayers for Tommy Tremble, who looked to be knocked unconscious. 🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/BMMhyBV8FD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2024

Brisker, 25, has now had three diagnosed concussions in his brief NFL career, which is only in its third year. The fact that he is still displaying concussion symptoms six weeks after the fact is more than mildly concerning. In fact, in a six-year time frame (2015-2020), NFL players who sustained a concussion missed a median of nine days, according to data obtained from the National Library of Medicine. Brisker will eclipse 40 days by this Sunday’s matchup with the Packers.

Brisker came into the league with a reputation for being a hard-hitter who flew around the football, and he has certainly lived up to that. Unfortunately, his reckless style of play has led to concussions in three consecutive seasons. With each passing week of Brisker failing to clear concussion protocol, fear grows for the young safety’s health beyond the football field. Though he is considered week-to-week, the longer he sits out signifies just how severe the concussion seems to be.

Other notable Bears injuries

Eberflus also stated that defensive back Tarvarius Moore would not practice Wednesday and is also in concussion protocol. Moore sustained his head injury in this past Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots and had to leave the game.

Three other Bears players who didn’t practice Wednesday were offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, defensive end Montez Sweat, and swing tackle Kiran Amegadjie. Oft-injured Jenkins left last week’s contest with an ankle injury, while Sweat has also been dealing with an ankle injury himself. Meanwhile, Amegadjie has been dealing with a calf injury and is in danger of missing his third consecutive game this Sunday.

