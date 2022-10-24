Jaquan Brisker with an impressive one-handed interception off of Mac Jones

Chicago Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker has been a big bright spot fro Chicago’s defense through the first six games of the season. Playing alongside Eddie Jackson, Brisker looks comfortable back in the secondary and gives them a good one-two punch.

On Monday, Brisker flashed his ability in prime time for the rest of the nation to see. Check out this incredible one-handed interception by the former Penn State standout:

The play came just a few plays after he was spiked up high in a spot you dont want to by Mac Jones on a quarterback slide. It came at the perfect time too as New England’s offense was moving the ball for the first time in three drives.

