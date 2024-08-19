Chicago Bears player on 53-man roster bubble posts cryptic message on X after roster move

A third-year Chicago Bears offensive lineman posted a cryptic message on social media on Monday afternoon. The post by Ja’Tyre Carter came near the end of Monday’s practice.

The message came on the same day rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie participated in his first practice since the Bears drafted him in April. Amegadjie passed a physical and was activated off the NFI list on Sunday. He had been recovering from a quad injury that required surgery.

The Bears selected Carter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carter has appeared in 13 games and started two. He played in just 31 snaps during his rookie season.

Ja’Tyre Carter is on the bubble at training camp

The Bears used Carter as an offensive guard for his first two seasons. Per Pro Football Focus, Carter earned a 49.0 grade for his 175 offensive snaps last season. He gave up one sack and five pressures in his 100 pass-blocking attempts.

Per multiple reports, Carter struggled at the beginning of training camp this summer. The Bears listed Carter as their backup left guard on the first unofficial depth chart. However, the Bears have tried moving him to a new position during camp.

The Chicago Bears have tried to give Carter a new opportunity

Bears insider Josh Schrock with NBC Sports recently predicted the team would keep veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor and cut Carter. The Bears have tried to give Carter a chance to prove himself at offensive tackle, but he’s not beating out Pryor or Larry Borom at camp:

Pryor has the versatility to play either guard or tackle spot which could allow the Bears to cut bait with Borom if they can’t agree to a restructure. Pryor has played primarily on the right side during his career but did log 249 snaps at left tackle for the Colts in 2022. The Bears have given Ja’Tyre Carter some run at left tackle, but he hasn’t been effective enough to warrant landing one of the final spots on the roster at this point.

The Bears have until Aug. 27 to reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players. Bubble players still have a week and a Thursday preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs to prove they deserve a spot on the team, but time is running out. How players perform in practice is a significant part of the evaluation process for players.

Carter has performed well in the preseason. PFF gave him an 81.9 overall grade for his play against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s given up two pressures and one hit in 40 pass-blocking attempts in the preseason.

Carter posted a cryptic message on X

On Monday afternoon, Carter posted a rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji on his X account.

🤣 — JaTyre Carter (@CarterJaTyre) August 19, 2024

It’s unclear what Carter meant by the post. However, Bears offensive lineman Larry Borom posted a similar message on X when the team drafted Darnell Wright last year. Borom knew Wright was going to take his job at right tackle.

The Bears activated a player on Sunday who could challenge Carter for a spot this season. The Bears aren’t going to cut a third-round pick next week.

One way or the other, Carter knows something we don’t.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE