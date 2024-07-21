Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign former team linebacker

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Javin White
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaks during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are set to bring a familiar face back to the roster for training camp this summer. The Bears wrapped up their second day of practice on Sunday as they quickly prepare for their first preseason game on Aug. 1.

The Chicago Bears signed a linebacker

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

 

According to Josh Schrock with NBC Sports, the Bears are signing linebacker Javin White to the roster.

Javin White played for the Bears briefly

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 

White last played for the Bears during the 2022 preseason. The Bears signed him on Aug. 7 of that season, but he was placed on the waived/injured list before the team made their 85-man roster cuts on Aug. 16.

The Las Vegas Raiders initially signed White as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s spent time with the New York Jets. The former UNLV standout has appeared in six NFL games and has made four tackles.

White played in the USFL for the Michigan Panthers during the 2024 season. He created two sacks and made 29 total tackles for the Panthers.

Related: Justin Fields to blame for poor pass blocking statistics

NFL: Preseason Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks with players after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

 

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

 

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply