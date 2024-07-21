BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign former team linebacker

The Chicago Bears are set to bring a familiar face back to the roster for training camp this summer. The Bears wrapped up their second day of practice on Sunday as they quickly prepare for their first preseason game on Aug. 1.

The Chicago Bears signed a linebacker

According to Josh Schrock with NBC Sports, the Bears are signing linebacker Javin White to the roster.

The Bears have signed LB Javin White — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) July 21, 2024

Javin White played for the Bears briefly

White last played for the Bears during the 2022 preseason. The Bears signed him on Aug. 7 of that season, but he was placed on the waived/injured list before the team made their 85-man roster cuts on Aug. 16.

The Las Vegas Raiders initially signed White as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s spent time with the New York Jets. The former UNLV standout has appeared in six NFL games and has made four tackles.

White played in the USFL for the Michigan Panthers during the 2024 season. He created two sacks and made 29 total tackles for the Panthers.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE