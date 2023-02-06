Brandon Marshall tells a new story about former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler

The relationship between quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver Brandon Marshall has had its ups-and-downs over the years. From playing together with the Denver Broncos and their time in Chicago Bears, some interesting stories have been told about the relationship.

But the latest probably isn’t a good look for Jay Cutler.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Marshall told a story that at least I haven’t heard before about Cutler. Host Kay Adams revealed that Cutler ditched out on her for an interview for her show. And Marshall then told the story of how Jay Cutler ditched out on the receiver’s wedding while he was playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2010.

“Don’t feel bad Kay. He once told me he was going to come to my wedding,” Marshall told Adams. “And I look out in the aisle and there was no Jay Cutty. . . Yeah, it’s true! Two nights before the wedding ‘Yeah, I’m going to be there. I’m coming.’ Tony Schefler came, all the boys came, we are having a good time. Oh don’t worry, I thought he’d make it tomorrow. He didn’t make the party, he will make it tomorrow. Nope.”

We don’t know if that 100% was the first straw in the strain of the relationship but Marshall did say it was a long time before the two talked again or why he got an explanation.

“I didn’t talk to him for another three years when I got traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Chicago Bears,” Marshall said.

You can watch the full clip below:

I got got. Stood up. Fooled. Duped. But sounds like it’s not just me 😂 @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/4SiO6fVVUX — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) February 6, 2023

The two built their friendship back up while in Chicago as they played together for a few years. The offense was one of the best we’ve seen in Chicago in a long time despite not making the playoffs.

I don’t know if the friendship has been healed since, but this is still a very interesting story from Marshall.

