Former Bears QB Jay Cutler had special gift for Tennessee after beating Alabama

Former Bears QB Jay Cutler gifted cigars to Tennessee after beating Alabama

Saturday was one of the best days in college football in recent memory, headlined by Tennessee ending a long losing streak and beating Alabama for the first time in 15 years.

Following the game, an epic celebration ensued including taking the goal posts out of the stadium and dumping them into the Tennessee River.  And a former Chicago Bears quarterback had a role in that celebration after the game.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Jay Cutler supplied the Vols with the victory cigars following the win and had a good reason why:

The former Vanderbilt quarterback had some respect for the fellow in-state program and really wanted them to enjoy the celebration.

Cutler took the Smokin’ Jay nickname to a whole new level.

