Former Bears QB Jay Cutler gifted cigars to Tennessee after beating Alabama

Saturday was one of the best days in college football in recent memory, headlined by Tennessee ending a long losing streak and beating Alabama for the first time in 15 years.

Following the game, an epic celebration ensued including taking the goal posts out of the stadium and dumping them into the Tennessee River. And a former Chicago Bears quarterback had a role in that celebration after the game.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Jay Cutler supplied the Vols with the victory cigars following the win and had a good reason why:

One of the people who supplied the Tennessee football team with cigars was none other than Jay Cutler, the former Vanderbilt QB. Why did he do it? “He wanted us to beat Bama,” says a Vols administrator. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 16, 2022

The former Vanderbilt quarterback had some respect for the fellow in-state program and really wanted them to enjoy the celebration.

Cutler took the Smokin’ Jay nickname to a whole new level.

