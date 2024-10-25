Chicago Bears receive massive update on Jayden Daniels’ status for Week 8

The Chicago Bears matchup on Sunday against the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications down the line if both teams continue to pile up wins this season. A contest between the 4-2 Bears and 5-2 Commanders should be enough to draw the interest of fans.

But the league didn’t just bump up the game to the late afternoon time slot because two rivals from the 1930s are good this season. NFL fans want to see the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, Caleb Williams, go up against the No. 2 pick, Jayden Daniels.

Daniels’ status for the Week 8 game has been in question after the rookie suffered a rib injury in the Commanders’ 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Daniels missed the first two days of practice this week because of the rib issue.

Jayden Daniels practiced two days before Chicago Bears game

Per the NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn revealed that Daniels practiced on Friday:

Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Jayden Daniels did wind up practicing today and “we really pushed it” They’ll evaluate his status over the next 48 hours, but could be determined on Sunday.

Daniels practicing on Friday is a step in the right direction for his availability to play the Bears. However, it appears like the final decision will happen hours before the game on Sunday.

Per Nicki Jhabvala with the Washington Post, reporters asked Daniels if he expected to play on Sunday. Daniels said that he wanted to play the Bears but that the decision wasn’t his to make.

