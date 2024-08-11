Breaking: Chicago Bears signing rookie pass rusher

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears are signing a rookie pass rusher. The Bears’ backups on the defensive line played much better against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday when they recorded eight sacks. However, they struggled in their first preseason game against the Houston Texans.

The Bears have known they needed extra depth on the defensive line since before free agency. Due to a lack of resources and opportunities this offseason, the Bears chose to make building the offense around rookie quarterback Caleb Williams a priority and came into training camp with a depth problem on the defensive line.

The Bears added one rookie they hope will develop into a depth piece for the defensive line on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears signed Jaylon Hutchings

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears signed former Texas Tech defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings:

Hutchings, per a league source @KPRC2 Went undrafted while recovering fully from a torn meniscus, fully healthy now and former honorable-mention All-Big 12 selection joins NFC North franchise after successful workout

Hutchings was a standout at Texas Tech

Per Texas Tech’s website, Hutchings had a storied college career:

Among the most-experienced Red Raiders in school history after appearing in 62 career games with 57 starts … a mainstay up front throughout his career as his 57 career starts is believed to be the most in school history … ended his Red Raider career with 193 career tackles (108 solo), including 26.0 for a loss and 11.0 sacks … added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup during his career

The Bears have two rookie defensive linemen from the Big 12 on their roster. The Bears drafted defensive end Austin Booker in April. Booker has had a strong start to the preseason, he recorded 2.5 sacks against the Bills on Saturday.

