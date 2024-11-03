Chicago Bears star player tells coaches to ‘check themselves’

Multiple team captains for the Chicago Bears voiced their displeasure at some of the choices the coaching staff made in the team’s 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Head coach Matt Eberflus made it clear to the media during the week that he didn’t want such criticisms voiced to the media, but instead could be handled face-to-face.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson gave a slight criticism to the coaching staff on Sunday following the Bears’ 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The loss dropped Chicago to 4-4 on the season. The Bears will look to earn their first victory since Oct. 13 when they host the New England Patriots in Week 10.

Chicago Bears coaches need to check themselves

Per Herb Howard with It’s The Bigs, cornerback Jaylon Johnson said the whole needed to check themselves, including the coaches after the 20-point loss to Arizona.

“By checking each individual on the team, as a Man,” Johnson said. “It’s about personal and professional pride. You can make all the plays You want during the Summer, You have to do it during the games. Every player and every Coach has to check themselves.”

I asked #Bears CB @NBAxJay1 how he (and the team as a whole) can make sure this latest loss doesn’t become of feeling of finality. He said “By checking each individual on the team, as a Man. It’s a bout personal and professional pride. You can make all the plays You want during… — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) November 4, 2024

Jaylon Johnson wasn’t buying the hype in September

Johnson made similar comments before the start of the regular season when he said the Bears’ locker room needed to block out the hype surrounding the team and focus on proving themselves on the field.

“I mean for me I’m done buying into the hype, honestly,” Johnson said in September. “I mean, I feel like I’ve said it plenty of times I’ve had some pretty good rosters and plenty of talented people in the locker rooms. Sometimes where, ‘Oh yeah, this is our year. This is our year.’

So I mean everything we have in his locker room sounds good, it seems good, but I’ve seen it, but at the end of the day, none of that matters. What matters is what we’re going to do this weekend and from every Sunday or Monday, whatever game it is.”

Johnson’s tone was a little different on Sunday, pointing the finger at places not just inside the locker room but into the coaching offices.

Will Eberflus and his staff be open to that advice?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE