The Chicago Bears have had a rough few weeks as the talks of playoffs have quickly faded away, and calls for change have taken their place. The recent struggles have prompted players to be more outspoken with the media regarding their frustrations.

Jaylon Johnson believes Bears work ethic could be better

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been forthright with the media in the past regarding his frustrations, and again offers further observation on the work ethic in the locker room. In an episode of Spiegel & Holmes on 670 The Score, he was asked if there are people on this team who work harder than others. Johnson issued a simple yet troubling reply: “Yeah that’s not really even a question.”

Are there players on the Bears who don’t work as hard as others? “That’s not really even a question,” Jaylon Johnson says. So how can you help change that? “Honestly, I’ve been fighting myself with this question for a long time,” Johnson says. Listen: https://t.co/I0t6FriaEy pic.twitter.com/44yOTiRitw — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 11, 2024

Jaylon Johnson clarifies his statement, maybe summing it up best by stating:

“Maybe they don’t give a damn the way I give a damn.”

Using his hosts Matt Spiegel and Laurence Holmes as an example, Johnson points out that if Spiegel were constantly staying past his designated hours to put extra work in, but always sees his partner Laurence “lolly-gagging” and leaving on time, then maybe one could deduce that Laurence does not care as much about the quality or outcome of their work.

Spiegel and Holmes also asked Jaylon Johnson about how he feels after the current three-game skid.

“It’s new reasons, new things to be kind of upset about,” Johnson said. “Honestly at this point, we just got to find a way to figure it out. Because shoot, I know that a lot of guys prepare and compete in the right way. It jus hasn’t fallen in our favor really. We were talking on defense, just trying to figure out some things we can do better. Because we got guys that give a damn.”

While the overview from Jaylon Johnson is alarming, he is a player who is known to not mince his words. The Bears need leaders in the locker room and, after the concerning summary from Johnson, maybe they need some followers as well.

