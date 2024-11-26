Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson says he doesn’t have much hope of winning

The Chicago Bears (4-7) are riding a five-game losing streak into their matchup with the Detroit Lions (10-1) on Thanksgiving. The Bears’ 30-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings all but ended the team’s hopes of making the playoffs and likely head coach Matt Eberflus’ chance to save his job.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has done a lot of losing since the Bears selected him with the No. 50 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Chicago has gone 28-50 with Johnson on the roster. The fifth-year cornerback is starting to lose hope that the Bears can win, at least with how things are presently.

Jaylon Johnson: Things aren’t better

In an interview Monday with Andrew Seligman with the Associated Press, Johnson said he has nothing to “go off” other than things aren’t “better” in 2024.

“I’ve been in slumps four, five years in a row now,” Johnson said Monday. “So, I mean at the end of the day, I don’t look for, ‘OK, what is going to be better in the future?’ … It will be better when it’s better. So, right now, it’s not better. That’s all I can go off of.”

That sounds like a loser’s mentality.

The Bears had a six-game losing streak during Johnson’s rookie season in 2020 from Week 6 until the Bears won a game in Week 14. In 2021, a five-game losing streak from Oct. 17 until Nov. 25 helped to get former head coach Matt Nagy canned from Chicago.

The Chicago Bears have done a lot of losing this decade

General manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus took over before the 2022 season, promising to build a strong foundation where such losing streaks would eventually cease. The Bears ended the 2022 season losing 10 games in a row, and 13 of their final 14 matchups. Chicago would lose all four games to start their 2023 season, bringing the Bears losing streak to 14 games.

One would understand why Johnson isn’t optimistic about winning games in Chicago. Frankly, the pitch that Poles and Eberflus promised the team since the “fixer-upper” year in 2022 has been more of a conman show than anything.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE