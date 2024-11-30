Chicago Bears star defensive back Jaylon Johnson took out his frustrations on head coach Matt Eberflus

The last six weeks have not been kind for the Chicago Bears. After a 4-2 start, the team has spiraled and has lost six-straight games to fall to 4-8. The latest loss, Thanksgiving Day in Detroit, was another example of coaching malpractice which led to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Frustrations mounted in the locker room as Chicago Bears players lost trust in Eberflus and finally, star defensive back Jaylon Johnson spoke up.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and national reporter Dianna Russini, Jaylon Johnson let his frustrations out on Eberflus after the loss in Detroit due to how the game ended. It was something that has been building in that locker room over the weeks as Eberflus has shown he cannot execute in late game situations:

This postgame message required a different tone, a different vibe, and probably a different voice. Like a lot of Bears players, Johnson had had enough. Sick of finding new ways to give games away, they wanted accountability and answers. “Jaylon went crazy,” one Bears player said. “He was very emotional and pissed but rightfully so. He’s been here longer than most.” Said another player: “He was going off more so at (Eberflus).”

Woah.

Jaylon Johnson is a leader in the Chicago Bears locker room and a key player for the future. So you can see why losing is taking a toll on him, especially with the hype this team had this Summer. Johnson himself spoke on that hype, saying it’s time for the team to win.

They aren’t winning. Instead, they were losing games they SHOULD be winning and very easily could have seven wins if the right decisions were made this season by the coaching staff.

Jaylon Johnson wasn’t the only Chicago Bears player confused or mad…

The report goes on to say that more players had questions about why Eberflus didn’t call a timeout as the clock was running down. It was a bizarre sequence for the Chicago Bears as they lost another divisional game by one score:

According to multiple players and staffers in the locker room, some players were asking why Eberflus didn’t call a timeout. Other players got going, too. “Guys were furious,” a staff member said. “It was an accumulation of this season.” “The locker room was ugly,” another staffer said. “There was a lot of yelling.” Said the first player: “We felt as players it’s been too many instances where we fought our way back into games to lose because of bad time management and decision-making.”

Eberflus let the team down. Bottom line. That’s exactly what that part of the article is telling you there and it finally boiled over to a breaking point.

This team is too talented to be losing games like this and go from 4-2 to 4-8 since the bye week and the trip to London. You could see this coming from a mile away as Eberflus just totally lost control of this team and showcased week after week that he was struggling with key decisions that were costing the Chicago Bears wins.

Bears players now have their wish as Thomas Brown will take over and try to end the season on a positive note. But now there’s also something all too familiar for this franchise and its fans. A new coaching search this offseason.

Let’s hope they finally get this right.

