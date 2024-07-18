Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson earns respect from the league as he is ranked within the top ten best cornerbacks

Jaylon Johnson was one of the Bears’ bright spots during the 2023 season. He was outstanding in the second half of the season. Johnson emerged as the Chicago Bears’ best cornerback in the later half of the year. He was arguably the Bears’ best overall player.

The rest of the NFL thinks so too. According to a new league-wide survey from ESPN, Jaylon Johnson is considered the eighth-best cornerback in the NFL. That is in stark contrast to his unranked status from last year. On some voter lists, Johnson ranked as high as the fourth-best cornerback. The eighth-place ranking is his average score from across all submitted surveys.

The ins and outs of the positional rankings survey

ESPN surveyed NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This is the fifth edition of these rankings, and per usual, several players moved up or fell off last year’s lists.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler breaks down the ESPN survey process and how it works. He includes the guidelines ESPN provided to NFL employees by which they should make their choices.

“A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, nearly 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties. Each section included quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player — even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2024. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

You can read Fowlers full article here. Be aware that this article requires ESPN + to read.

Breaking down Jaylon Johnson’s number eight ranking

On 57 targets, Johnson allowed 33 receptions, 286 yards and one touchdown while making four interceptions, producing a 17.5% ball-hawk rate.

According to NFL next gen stats, ball-hawk rate is a measure of how often a player disrupts a pass divided by targets as the nearest defender. The higher the percentage, the more often a defender interrupts a pass when he is the nearest defender.

Here is what one of the voters had to say about Jaylon Johnson. From Jeremey Fowler’s article:

“Competitive corner with man traits and excellent zone vision,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “Physical in press and fluid at the break point. Showed more ball production last year. Only thing he lacks is top-end recovery speed.”

Players just outside this years top ten cornerbacks

The cornerback hierarchy is very competitive and fluid season to season. Who the best cornerback in the NFL is up for debate almost every year. This was pointed out by one NFL executive in Fowler’s article.

“For a few years now, I don’t think there’s [been] an elite shutdown corner,” an NFC executive said. “Obviously everything favors the passing game so it’s probably a tougher task than ever before, so it’s about placing a strong value on the guys that can add to the game as a blitzer, in run support or have knacks to make plays vs. perimeter screens.”

That being said, there are a handful of honorable mentions that did not make this years top ten. Some of them are considered among the best in the NFL. The voters deemed these players not top 10 cornerbacks for 2024.

Final thoughts

It is safe to say that other teams are concerned about playing against Jaylon Johnson. With a ranking as high as number four by some voters, Johnson has respect from around the league. Johnson making this list over some of the guys who got left off is no small matter.

The Chicago Bears success, especially on defense, leans heavily on Jaylon Johnson. In the modern NFL, the pass game is king. Which makes Johnson even more valuable. Corners are more important than ever, and the Bears are fortunate enough to have one of the best.

Declining to trade Jaylon Johnson at the deadline last season was a great choice. With Johnson extended, he should be a lockdown presence in the Bears secondary for year to come.

