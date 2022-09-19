Jaylon Johnson has not been targeted in 61 consecutive snaps through two games this season

Chicago Bears defensive backJaylon Johnson is entering his third season in the NFL here in 2022 and has the goal of being the best player at his position in the league. And so far through two games, quarterbacks are treating him as such.

Johnson has not been targeted at all in the 2022 season through the first two games and has gone 61-consecutive coverage snaps without being targeted dating back to Week 18 of last year per NextGenStats:

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was not targeted in coverage as the nearest defender for the second-consecutive game. Johnson has gone 61-consecutive coverage snaps without being targeted dating back to Week 18 of last season (51 in 2022).#CHIvsGB | @ChicagoBears — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 19, 2022

Johnson has consistently been lined up against each team’s best receivers and held each one of them in check so far. Johnson has shown he can be a lock down corner this year, and many Bears fans have been happy to see his growth.

While Johnson’s streak definitely is impressive, a big reason for it is the struggles of other members in the secondary. Kindle Vildor and Kyler Gordon have both shown struggles in coverage this year, which makes them the targets of many passing plays. The Bears are going to need these two to step up if they want to see Johnson’s dominance actually affect games.

