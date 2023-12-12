Chicago Bears catch a massive break for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns

The Chicago Bears are finally getting some luck. The Bears caught a much-needed break ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears have won two straight games, and they find themselves inching back into the playoff hunt with four games remaining on their schedule. The Bears didn’t have much go their way in the first half of the season. But the Bears find themselves in a position to make a little run this December for seed number seven in the NFC.

The biggest obstacle on the remaining schedule appears to be either the Green Bay Packers or Cleveland Browns. The Bears will have the opportunity to play another backup quarterback this season, with Joe Flacco leading the Browns.

But the bigger story is Flacco’s protection up front.

The Cleveland Browns have several injuries on their OL

The Browns announced Tuesday that offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is out for the season after undergoing surgery. Wills is on injured reserve but would have been eligible to return against the Bears.

The #Browns say OT Jedrick Wills is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/yO20tK5tfu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2023

Wills is one of several Browns offensive linemen battling injuries. As Jacob Infante with Windy City Gridiron points out, Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones are also injured.

The Browns have Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones all injured at OT right now. Something to keep in mind for next week, especially with how the #Bears pass rush has improved. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 12, 2023

Center Eric Pocic suffered a stinger injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

The Browns should have a major mismatch this weekend against the Bears. In recent weeks, defensive end Montez Sweat has breathed life into the defensive line. The Bears should win their matchups in the trenches and get to Flacco.

Hopefully, that can make enough of a difference for a Bears win. But will the Bears’ offensive line do enough against Myles Garrett and a fierce Browns defense to allow Justin Fields to give the team the upper hand?

