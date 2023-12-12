Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears catch a massive break for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns

Jordan Sigler
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are finally getting some luck. The Bears caught a much-needed break ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears have won two straight games, and they find themselves inching back into the playoff hunt with four games remaining on their schedule. The Bears didn’t have much go their way in the first half of the season. But the Bears find themselves in a position to make a little run this December for seed number seven in the NFC.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest obstacle on the remaining schedule appears to be either the Green Bay Packers or Cleveland Browns. The Bears will have the opportunity to play another backup quarterback this season, with Joe Flacco leading the Browns.

But the bigger story is Flacco’s protection up front.

The Cleveland Browns have several injuries on their OL

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) cries as he is carted off the field following an injury during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns announced Tuesday that offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is out for the season after undergoing surgery. Wills is on injured reserve but would have been eligible to return against the Bears.

Wills is one of several Browns offensive linemen battling injuries. As Jacob Infante with Windy City Gridiron points out, Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones are also injured.

Center Eric Pocic suffered a stinger injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

The Browns should have a major mismatch this weekend against the Bears. In recent weeks, defensive end Montez Sweat has breathed life into the defensive line. The Bears should win their matchups in the trenches and get to Flacco.

Justin Fields Chicago Bears
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully, that can make enough of a difference for a Bears win. But will the Bears’ offensive line do enough against Myles Garrett and a fierce Browns defense to allow Justin Fields to give the team the upper hand?

