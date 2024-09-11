Houston Texans lose former 1st-round pick before Chicago Bears game

On Wednesday, the Houston Texans announced they were placing a former first-round pick on injured reserve. The Texans are set to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

Both teams come into the contest 1-0. The Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-27 in Week 1. The Texans offense put up 204 yards passing and 213 yards on the ground. The Bears’ offense will need to be much better than they were against the Tennessee Titans if they want to nab a victory in Houston.

The Chicago Bears beat the Titans with special teams and defense

The Bears’ win over the Titans was thanks in large part to the special teams unit. The Bears special teams unit caught a break for Week 2 when the Texans announced they had to place cornerback Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

Okudah, who the Detroit Lions took with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is a key special teams contributor for the Texans. He played all five of his snaps in Week 1 on special teams.

With Okudah headed to injured reserve, the Texans added cornerbacks Troy Pride and Desmond King to their practice squad.

Will the Bears play Velus Jones Jr. or DeAndre Carter?

The Bears need to take advantage of a weakness on the Texans’ special teams with Okudah out.

DeAndre Carter had a spectacular game against the Texans in Week 1 on a punt return and kickoff return. The Bears pulled Velus Jones Jr. after he muffed a kickoff return on Sunday.

The Bears will have to decide which returner they want on the field to take advantage of a Texans special teams squad that will be without a former Lions first-round pick.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE