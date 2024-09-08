Jeffery Simmons: Chicago Bears offense didn’t do ‘s—‘ in 24-17 win

Jeffrey Simmons didn’t hold back on what he thought of the Chicago Bears offense following the Tennessee Titans’ 24-17 loss on Sunday. The star defensive lineman was frustrated after the Titans blew a 17-0 they built in the first half.

Simmons and the Titans’ defense weren’t responsible for the loss on Sunday. They held Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to 93 yards in the passing game. The Bears added 84 yards of offense on the ground.

Jeffery Simmons sent a message to Caleb Williams in June

In June, Simmons told Rich Eisen on his show that he planned to mock Williams for painting his nails in Week 1.

“Painted nails. I cannot wait to say that to him. It’s going to be one of those games,” Simmons said.

Williams painted his nails “#18 DA BEARS” before Sunday’s game. And, yes, the Bears offense did have one of those games.

Simmons said the Chicago Bears offense didn’t do ‘s—‘

Per Kalyn Kahler with ESPN, Simmons bitterly said the Bears’ offense didn’t do anything on Sunday to deserve the win:

I asked Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons what he saw from the Bears offense today: “Nothing,” he said. “They kicked 3 FGs and scored a 2PT conversion. They did nothing spectacular. What we gotta do is just get the ball. I didn’t see nothing spectacular. They didn’t do s— on offense.”

Simmons’ observations weren’t wrong.

Fortunately for the Bears, Will Levis and the Titans’ offense was much worse than Williams. While Williams put the ball in spaces where no one could catch it, Levis threw two costly interceptions, including a decisive pick 6.

