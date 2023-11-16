Even with a hole at third base going into 2024, it seems that the second stint with the Cubs for Jeimer Candelario could be coming to a close this offseason.

In a piece written by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, it seems that the Cubs will be looking for a new third baseman this winter:

At third base, a Cubs reunion with veteran Jeimer Candelario doesn’t seem likely, according to a source familiar with the situation. Interest in Candelario should be high coming off a career-type year, with Toronto and his old team, Washington, already showing some.

The Chicago Cubs’ big trade deadline acquisition, Jeimer Candelario, had an up-and-down stint for the team. His month of August was solid as he sported a .809 OPS with 11 extra base hits and looked like a great addition. The months of September was quite the opposite as he has a paltry .152 average and a .677 OPS.

Now it seems the Cubs will be moving on and looking for a new answer at the hot corner. There are a few different options. In house, they could trot Nick Madrigal back out as he showed he has the defensive chops to play the position. Still, his bat can leave much to be desired.

As much as it may make sense from a logistical standpoint, the Cubs don’t seem to interested in giving Christoper Morel any run at the position even though he has reps from his time in the minors. Yes, he hasn’t looked good, but he could certainly learn and get better if they wanted to give him a chance, it looks like first base might be his next position.

The team has been linked to Platinum Glove winner, Matt Chapman many different times and he could be the guy they look to target the most to fill the void. He does make a lot of sense with the teams focus on defense. Of course, things could change and the Cubs could pivot back to Jeimer Candelario, but for now it seems that ship may have sailed.

