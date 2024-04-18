Trending
Bulls

REPORT: Chicago Bulls catch massive break before Miami Heat play-in game

Jordan Sigler
NBA: Playoffs Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) gestures after making a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls caught a huge break for their matchup Friday night against the Miami Heat. The Bulls and Heat will play in Miami for the right to be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Coby White led the Chicago Bulls to Friday’s game

USATSI 23051781
Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) passes against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat blew a double-digit lead in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Bulls were in danger of letting the Atlanta Hawks come back from a double-digit lead, but they held on thanks to Coby White’s 41-point performance to beat the Hawks 131-116.

The win set the Bulls up for a rematch with the Heat for the No. 8 seed. The Bulls lost 102-91 to the Heat in last year’s play-in game for the No. 8 seed. Following their win over the Bulls, the Heat went on a hot streak and made it to the NBA Finals, where they eventually lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler suffered an injury

NBA: Playoffs Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat aren’t the same team from a year ago, and they’ll be in worse shape Friday night than they were on Wednesday. Per Shams Charania with The Athletic, the Heat believe Butler suffered an MCL injury against the 76ers. The injury means he’d be out against the Bulls on Friday.

Butler tormented the Bulls last year

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat
Apr 12, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Toronto Raptors guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (0) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Butler, a former Bulls player, had a huge night against Chicago in their play-in matchup last year. He scored 31 points, including a layup that put the Heat up for good in the game’s final minutes.

Without Butler, the Bulls should have a good chance to advance to play the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics, especially if Coby White can continue to play dominant basketball like he did against the Hawks.

