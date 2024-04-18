REPORT: Chicago Bulls catch massive break before Miami Heat play-in game

The Chicago Bulls caught a huge break for their matchup Friday night against the Miami Heat. The Bulls and Heat will play in Miami for the right to be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Coby White led the Chicago Bulls to Friday’s game

The Heat blew a double-digit lead in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Bulls were in danger of letting the Atlanta Hawks come back from a double-digit lead, but they held on thanks to Coby White’s 41-point performance to beat the Hawks 131-116.

The win set the Bulls up for a rematch with the Heat for the No. 8 seed. The Bulls lost 102-91 to the Heat in last year’s play-in game for the No. 8 seed. Following their win over the Bulls, the Heat went on a hot streak and made it to the NBA Finals, where they eventually lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler suffered an injury

The Heat aren’t the same team from a year ago, and they’ll be in worse shape Friday night than they were on Wednesday. Per Shams Charania with The Athletic, the Heat believe Butler suffered an MCL injury against the 76ers. The injury means he’d be out against the Bulls on Friday.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is feared to have an MCL injury in his knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The injury could sideline Butler for an indefinite period. MRI to come. pic.twitter.com/jD8n1WkkBT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

Butler tormented the Bulls last year

Butler, a former Bulls player, had a huge night against Chicago in their play-in matchup last year. He scored 31 points, including a layup that put the Heat up for good in the game’s final minutes.

Without Butler, the Bulls should have a good chance to advance to play the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics, especially if Coby White can continue to play dominant basketball like he did against the Hawks.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE