Chicago Bears add tight end after placing tight end on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears are adding a tight end this week after placing a player on injured reserve. The move comes as the 4-2 Bears are set to play the 5-2 Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The Bears are coming off their bye in Week 7, so the team is expected to be healthier for their contest in Week 8 than they were in Week 6. However, safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears signed a TE to the practice squad

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears signed tight end Joel Wilson to the practice squad on Thursday.

“Bears signed TE Joel Wilson to the practice squad,” Biggs posted on X. “He is a former undrafted free agent from Central Michigan. Wilson takes the place of Tommy Sweeney, who was placed on practice squad/injured reserve.”

#Bears signed TE Joel Wilson to the practice squad. He is a former undrafted free agent from Central Michigan. Wilson takes the place of Tommy Sweeney, who was placed on practice squad/injured reserve. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 24, 2024

The New Orleans Saints initially signed Wilson as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The six-foot-four, 242-pound pass catcher has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants. The Giants released Wilson on Oct. 1.

Wilson played high school quarterback for Petoskey High School before moving to tight end at Central Michigan.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE