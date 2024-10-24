Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears add tight end after placing tight end on injured reserve

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Travis Homer
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are adding a tight end this week after placing a player on injured reserve. The move comes as the 4-2 Bears are set to play the 5-2 Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The Bears are coming off their bye in Week 7, so the team is expected to be healthier for their contest in Week 8 than they were in Week 6. However, safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears signed a TE to the practice squad

Syndication: Green Bay Press Gazette
Green Bay Packers tight end Joel Wilson (82) drops a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears signed tight end Joel Wilson to the practice squad on Thursday.

“Bears signed TE Joel Wilson to the practice squad,” Biggs posted on X. “He is a former undrafted free agent from Central Michigan. Wilson takes the place of Tommy Sweeney, who was placed on practice squad/injured reserve.”

The New Orleans Saints initially signed Wilson as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The six-foot-four, 242-pound pass catcher has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants. The Giants released Wilson on Oct. 1.

Wilson played high school quarterback for Petoskey High School before moving to tight end at Central Michigan.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

