The White Sox found a gem in Johnny Cueto

Originally brought in as an insurance policy for White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn, Johnny Cueto has quietly been one of the White Sox best pitchers this season and one of the reasons they are still in the playoff hunt.

Johnny Cueto was signed by the White Sox at the start of the 2022 MLB season on a minor league deal worth a maximum of $4.2 million dollars all because Lance Lynn was going under the knife. Cueto has been worth every penny of his contract for the White Sox in 2022. Cueto has a 7-8 record with a 3.09 ERA and even notched a pitcher of the week award for the Sox. Cueto has had 16 quality starts this year for the White Sox including a stretch of 10 in a row. He has done nothing but provide high quality depth and veteran experience for the team.

Watch highlights from Cueto’s best start as a White Sox

The White Sox need to re-sign Johnny Cueto

Although Johnny Cueto is a free agent at the end of the season, the White Sox should bring him back. Especially since there’s still question marks at the end of the Sox rotation. He has locked down his spot in the White Sox rotation with his performance this season and I think he has pitched well enough to earn a spot in next year’s rotation as well. Cueto will also be significantly cheaper as he will no doubt command way less money than some of the other free agents hitting the market this winter. It’s a low risk high reward situation that the White Sox should definitely capitalize on like they did so this season.

