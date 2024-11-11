Chicago Bears linked to Jon Gruden for immediate change

The Chicago Bears are considering coaching changes ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Bears have scored just 27 points in their last three games. A 19-3 loss to the Patriots at Soldier Field on Sunday could be the final straw for first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Eberflus has repeatedly defended Waldron this season, despite several games with questions about play design and execution. Offensive players have offered criticism of his play calling, both to his face in meetings and the press. Eberflus’ tone shifted on Sunday after losing at home to a Patriots team that has now only won three games in 2024, and did so with the No. 3 pick in the draft, quarterback Drake Maye.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has lost to the No. 2 pick in the draft Jayden Daniels, and Maye in the last three weeks. Both rookie quarterbacks outplayed Williams.

Jon Gruden to the Chicago Bears?

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune is skeptical that Eberflus will make a change. After all, replacing Waldron after nine games is a bad look for a CEO coach who hired two coordinators before his third season with Chicago. Biggs suggested the Bears could look for former NFL head coach Jon Gruden to help the offense:

“I don’t know if Eberflus is going to make a change, Biggs wrote. “I honestly believed he’d consider it long and hard after the trip back from Arizona. Nothing would surprise me at this point short of Waldron finding the answers on his own. Maybe Eberflus turns to passing game coordinator Thomas Brown. Who knows? Maybe he goes outside the organization and calls someone like Jon Gruden, although that seems highly unlikely.”

Gruden won Super Bowl XXXVII as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a successful offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles before taking the Oakland Raiders head coaching job in 1998. Following his ouster from the Raiders in 2021 due to a leak of bigoted emails, Gruden was a consultant for the New Orleans Saints in 2023 and is an advisor to the Milano Seaman (European Football League).

Gruden has been giving reviews of players and teams in the NFL on his TikTok channel this fall.

