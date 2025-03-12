Chicago Bears free agency signing Jonah Jackson talks about down year in 2024

Last week, the Chicago Bears traded for two proven starters at offensive guard. Former Kansas City Chiefs OG Joe Thuney brings Super Bowl-winning experience during his time with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jonah Jackson has experience playing for new head coach Ben Johnson when they were together with the Detroit Lions. However, Jackson’s path to the Bears came about because of a bump in the road during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jonah Jackson had a rough year in 2024

Last March, Jackson signed a three-year deal with the Rams worth $51 million. He was the team’s starting center in Week 1 before he fractured his scapula in Week 2 and went on injured reserve.

Jackson was activated in November and played in one game at center before he was benched for rookie Beaux Limmer, a sixth-round pick out of Arkansas.

The Bears sent the Rams a 2025 sixth-round pick in the hopes Jackson can get back to the player Johnson was used to coaching in Detroit.

New Chicago Bears OG Jonah Jackson called 2024 a “hiccup”

Jackson believes he can play better in 2025, calling his time with the Rams a “hiccup.”

“Last year, it was a little hiccup along the road,” Jackson said. “Things like that happen. And I feel like it definitely, you know, sharpened me a little bit, brought everything into perspective. Like this game, it can come and go, whatever. But I was able to build more of appreciation for it you know owning on my craft, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

The Lions selected Jackson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The standout at Ohio State earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. He appeared and started in 57 games for Detroit.

Jackson should be in a better situation to succeed in Chicago if he’s healthy. The Bears added center Drew Dalman in free agency. Jackson will line up next to Darnell Wright as Chicago’s right guard.

