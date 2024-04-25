Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

REPORT: Caleb Williams wants Chicago Bears 2-year starter replaced with this player at No. 9

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Ryan Caleb Williams Cole Beasley
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

“Lol” was the disappointed message that Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom posted on X following general manager Ryan Poles’ deck to select Darnell Wright in the first round of last year’s draft. Another offensive tackle would be on the chopping block if expected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams had his way in the Bears’ draft room.

Is Braxton Jones the odd man out this year?

NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
May 7, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones speaks at a news conference during team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s never fun to lose a job. But for many starting players on teams, draft night means their jobs will soon be on the line in training camp. Braxton Jones could be one of the Bears’ starters from last season to feel the heat if Poles takes an offensive tackle to help aid in Williams’ development.

Caleb Williams wants Olu Fashanu

NFL: Combine
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (QB14) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Per Michael David Smith with NBC Sports, Williams said he’d prefer the Bears to select his former high school teammate, Olu Fashanu, with the No. 9 pick.

“I’d probably go Olu Fashanu because I know he’d put his life on the line for me, protecting me,” Williams said. “Then I’d go one of the top three wide receivers.”

Fashanu and Williams were teammates at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., so it’s unsurprising that Williams wants to be teammates with Fashanu again. It would be a surprise if Fashanu goes as high as No. 9 overall, but he is a likely first-round draft pick.

The Chicago Bears have been linked to Fashanu

NCAA Football: Penn State Media Day
Aug 6, 2022; State College, PA, USA; Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu talks with a reporter during football media day at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Rainville/York Daily Record-USA TODAY NETWORK

Daniel Jeremiah with the NFL Network and Mike Florio with NBC Sports have the Bears taking Fashanu with the No. 9 pick. Since the Bears took Wright with the No. 10 pick last year, his job would appear safe for the upcoming season. Jones would be the odd man out and would likely fall to swing tackle–if the Bears don’t trade him.

Jones played well for the Bears as a starter in the previous two seasons. The Bears 2022 fifth-round pick has overachieved what most scouts thought he could do in the league.

One wonders why Williams is worried about an offensive tackle putting in the effort to pass block for him. Per ESPN, Jones had the fifth-best pass-block win rate in the league last year. He was ranked higher than Penei Sewel, who received a $112 million contract extension on Wednesday.

For More Football News:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in college and NFL news, click here!  

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply