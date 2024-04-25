REPORT: Caleb Williams wants Chicago Bears 2-year starter replaced with this player at No. 9

“Lol” was the disappointed message that Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom posted on X following general manager Ryan Poles’ deck to select Darnell Wright in the first round of last year’s draft. Another offensive tackle would be on the chopping block if expected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams had his way in the Bears’ draft room.

Is Braxton Jones the odd man out this year?

It’s never fun to lose a job. But for many starting players on teams, draft night means their jobs will soon be on the line in training camp. Braxton Jones could be one of the Bears’ starters from last season to feel the heat if Poles takes an offensive tackle to help aid in Williams’ development.

Caleb Williams wants Olu Fashanu

Per Michael David Smith with NBC Sports, Williams said he’d prefer the Bears to select his former high school teammate, Olu Fashanu, with the No. 9 pick.

“I’d probably go Olu Fashanu because I know he’d put his life on the line for me, protecting me,” Williams said. “Then I’d go one of the top three wide receivers.” Fashanu and Williams were teammates at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., so it’s unsurprising that Williams wants to be teammates with Fashanu again. It would be a surprise if Fashanu goes as high as No. 9 overall, but he is a likely first-round draft pick.

The Chicago Bears have been linked to Fashanu

Daniel Jeremiah with the NFL Network and Mike Florio with NBC Sports have the Bears taking Fashanu with the No. 9 pick. Since the Bears took Wright with the No. 10 pick last year, his job would appear safe for the upcoming season. Jones would be the odd man out and would likely fall to swing tackle–if the Bears don’t trade him.

Jones played well for the Bears as a starter in the previous two seasons. The Bears 2022 fifth-round pick has overachieved what most scouts thought he could do in the league.

One wonders why Williams is worried about an offensive tackle putting in the effort to pass block for him. Per ESPN, Jones had the fifth-best pass-block win rate in the league last year. He was ranked higher than Penei Sewel, who received a $112 million contract extension on Wednesday.

For More Football News:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in college and NFL news, click here!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE