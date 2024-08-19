With the 2023/24 National Basketball Association (NBA) season now in the rear-view mirror, fans can look forward to the off-season dealings.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s decision to trade Josh Giddey for the experienced Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls raised plenty of eyebrows around the NBA.

Although the Australian has all the tools to become one of the NBA’s top stars, several flaws in his game were exposed in the play-off semi-final against the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite this, the Bulls believe they have a acquired a player who can be a difference maker – a point evidenced by his performances at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics.

Josh Giddey will need time to prove his mettle, but he undoubtedly has the talent to strengthen the Bulls’ chances of securing a spot in the play-offs.

His move to Chicago attracted plenty of attention in Australia, particularly in the sports betting sector. New Aussie bookmakers have priced the Bulls at 751.00 odds to win the NBA Championship and they were inundated with wagers on Giddey’s new team.

If the talented Aussie guard can take his game to the next level and lead the Bulls into play-off contention, those odds would be guaranteed to disappear.

Josh Giddey Shines at the Olympics

The Australian’s exceptional playmaking and scoring abilities were on display at the Olympics, proving that he can develop into a dominant force with the ball in his hands.

The young guard averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 29.4 minutes per game, becoming the Boomers’ primary playmaker in four outings.

He shouldered the offensive burden with a fearless mentality from beyond the arc, netting eight of his 18 attempts.

His ability to create for himself and his teammates was evident, as he consistently made crucial plays down the stretch. However, the Olympics was a tale of two halves for the 21-year-old.

While he produced several eye-catching performances, his seven turnovers in the quarter-final defeat against Serbia exposed his inconsistency in a big game.

Despite this, he was a crucial player for Australia, and his three-pointers and preference for wanting the ball in key moments underlined his vastly untapped potential.

Josh Giddey’s individual performance was merely a snippet of his immense talent, although his tendency for vanishing when the lights are bright is a weakness he must work on.

Aussie Must put NBA Play-off Disappointment Behind Him

During the NBA play-off against the Mavericks, Josh Giddey averaged just 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists as the Thunder were eliminated in the second round.

Head coach Mark Daigneault wanted to relegate him to the bench, but that decision didn’t resonate with the Aussie guard, who subsequently requested a trade.

Now donning the red and black of the Bulls in the Windy City, Josh Giddey is out to prove the Thunder made a colossal mistake in cutting him loose.

His raw talent and untapped potential could be a game-changer for the Bulls heading into the new season, especially if he steps up his game.

Josh Giddey didn’t have the best year of his career last term, but a move to Chicago offers the chance for a fresh start, especially in a role that is more suited to his skill set.

His performance at the Olympics was a reminder of his enormous talent, and he is far too talented to have a worse season than a year ago.

For the first time in his NBA career, Josh Giddey is set to be handed a chance to feature in a role that is tailor-made for his skill set.

The Australian endured a power struggle with Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who limited his chances of realising his full potential last season.

With Gilgeous-Alexander considered the better player, Giddey was relegated to an off-ball role, which limited his ability to impact the game positively.

Chicago offers him a clean slate and a system that allows him to play to his strengths, which was a key problem at Thunder.

It might be enough to help the Aussie guard translate his impressive performances from the Olympics to the NBA and establish himself as a star performer for the Bulls.

