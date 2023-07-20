Justin Fields took the NFL by storm last year with his running ability, and Nick Bosa says it makes him the best rushing QB he’s seen.

Last season, Bears quarterback Justin Fields emerged as one of the league’s most intriguing young players, and he has undoubtedly earned the respect of his teammates.

On Monday, NFL+ will air the first 10 names on the NFL Network’s Top 100 players list, and it seems like Fields made the cut. If so, a quarterback from the Bears would be listed for the first time in the 13-year history of the program.

According to a sneak preview footage released by NFL Films, Justin Fields has almost certainly earned a position on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023 list. Justin Fields has already been met twice by 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, who described Fields as “probably the best running quarterback I’ve seen.” “I believe his throwing accuracy will continue to improve.”

"He's probably the best running quarterback I've seen." –@nbsmallerbear The respect around the league for @justnfields is real. #NFLTop100: First 10 names revealed 7/24 on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/eQbQXssR0H — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 20, 2023

Nick Bosa has shown some admiration for Justin Fields that is shared by many in the NFL. Even Fields himself has asserted that he belongs among the top five all-time running quarterbacks, demonstrating his confidence in his rightful position within the hierarchy of rushing quarterbacks.

Without a question, Fields will value the words of advice from an elite NFL defensive player. But it’s quite clear that Fields will feel a lot better if the Bears truly have a successful season as a team. Fields aims to lead the Bears to a lot more victories this year after only leading them to three last year despite the breakout season.

With the hope that Fields improves his throwing ability and the talent that GM Ryan Poles added this summer, the Bears are in a position to win a lot more games this season. Fields’ style will always include running the ball, but in order for the Bears to succeed this year, Chicago will need him to develop into a much more complete quarterback. Still, this season, anticipate seeing more highlights of Justin Fields running and glowing reviews of his wheels.

