Justin Fields is determined to be great and he wants to do two things more than anything else…

Following Thursday’s training camp practice, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields appeared on Bears All-Access on 670 the score with Jeff Joniak to discuss the start of training camp and what his goals are for the season.

During the interview, Justin Fields revealed the two things he wants to do the most: Win a Super Bowl and beat Green Bay:

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields said on the Bears All Access show that he feels lighter and that he lost 2% body fat in the offseason. Fields: "I want a Super Bowl. That's all I care about and I want to beat the Green Bay Packers." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 28, 2022

Two ultimate goals that would make every Bears fan happy, seeing that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have dominated them for more than a decade now.

Fields has consistently made it known how important it is for him to be great. He has a high level of determination not seen in a QB that’s stepped behind center in Chicago. Jay Cutler never spoke with this level of determination or passion nor worked as hard as Fields does, and Mitchell Trubisky doesn’t have the same level of talent as Fields.

Through two practices you can see the confidence Fields has knowing he’s the leader and the unquestioned starter of this team. He has a different level of focus this year because he knows he can be the difference between winning and losing. That type of determination to win was on full display when Fields went down with the rib injury in the College Football Playoff and then came back to throw six touchdowns in their win over Clemson.

But it feels like there’s still a long ways to go to accomplish these feats.

