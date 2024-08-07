Justin Fields is having the best offseason of his career

Russel Wilson was named the starter of the Pittsburgh Steelers as soon as they traded for him and before they acquired Justin Fields. Wilson has been inactive during training camp due to a calf injury he sustained during a conditioning test.

Fields has been working hard behind the scenes to make the starting QB position a battle.

“It’s definitely made me better,” Fields said of the increased workload, via Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com.

This is the first training camp that Fields hasn’t been the guaranteed starter since he entered the league. He enters his fourth season with his second NFL team. He sports a subpar 10-28 record as a starter. At only 25-years-oldb he still has a chance to have a productive career as an NFL quarterback.

Fields explains how his increased training camp workload has helped him improve

On Wednesday Fields said that this is the best he has felt entering any season in his career.

“For sure, I think so,” Fields said. “You know, I think I’m really comfortable within the offense just because we have so many reps. I don’t think I’ve practiced these many times on consistent days in a row. Although it’s hard, it’s good work.”

Since Wilson has been sidelined, he has been using that time to coach up Justin Fields.

“He’s always throwing in new ideas,” Fields said. “Of course, when he is going through drops and throwing, I’m always trying to pick up tips and asking him why he does certain football with certain routes.”

Russel Wilson won’t play in this weekend’s preseason game, giving Fields yet another chance to prove himself.

Justin Fields being the Steelers starter would be good for the Bears

Justin Fields was traded for a 2025 sixth-round pick. That pick could become a fourth-round pick based on playing time, according to the Chicago Bears website.

Fields has a good chance to succeed in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have solid weapons for Fields to work with. Najee Harris, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. All those players provide solid playmaking ability and reliability for Fields.

That combined with the Steelers almost always elite defense, the Steelers have a chance to win a lot of games in 2024.

Thankfully, if Justin Fields does become the starter in Pittsburgh, the Bears do not play the Steelers this season.

At the end of the day, a change of scenery may have been just what Fields and the Bears needed. A new era could be what both parties need to thrive.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE