Justin Fields is a bright spot in loss against Vikings

Justin Fields had his best game of the season during an intense NFC North matchup

Although Justin Fields has had his struggles this season, the young quarterback flashed a lot of his potential against the Vikings this week.

Fields completed 15 0f his 21 pass attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown pass. He also had 8 carries for 47 yards as well.

Fileds and the Bears’ offense started the game slowly but were able to get it going right before halftime with a big pass to Darnell Mooney.

The Bears would finish that drive with a David Montgomery rushing touchdown and they opened the second half with another touchdown drive to cut the deficit to two points. Fields got his touchdown pass on a flip to Velus Jones Jr. who took it in from nine yards out.

Fields would lead the Bears to two more field goals, who now had a one-point lead after trailing by 18. Fields almost had a 52-yard rushing touchdown, but a block in the back on Ihmir Smith-Marsette called the play back.

The Vikings would score a touchdown late in the fourth that gave them a 29-22 lead. Fields and the Bears got the ball back with 2:26 left in the game. Although Fields had the Bears going down the field, Smith-Marsette would fumble and end the Bears’ chance at a comeback.

Fields might not have had the flashiest numbers this week, but many could see he looked much better this week. Fields was making accurate throws to receivers all game, and he scrambled when he needed to without becoming over-reliant on his legs. Fields could have had a much bigger game as well, but drops and penalties from his receivers kept hurting him. Despite this, Fields was able to impress many Bears fans and more importantly the Bears’ coaching staff as well.

"Justin Fields had one of his best days of his career."

– Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 9, 2022

The Bears will have their next game on Thursday versus the Commanders, and many people will be hoping Justin Fields can keep that momentum going on a short week.

