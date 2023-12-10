A report reveals how the Bears will evaluate Justin Fields this offseason

Since being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Justin Fields has not performed well as a starter, and the Bears may be able to select a quarterback this spring.

Justin Fields has five games left in the season, and the Bears might choose in the top two of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, it’s not obvious if Fields can persuade head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles that he’s the long-term answer behind center in Chicago.

Though there is still time for Fields to make a difference in Chicago, NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reports that the team will examine every action Fields has taken since the start of his career. “What the Bears are doing in terms of looking at Justin Fields is the total body of work over three years,” Dales said. “The injuries have been there – [but] aside from those, what has the performance looked like that is linked to his 7-26 starting record in the NFL?”

How are the Bears approaching Justin Fields’ future with the franchise? Report here…@NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/68qINVTrIZ — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 10, 2023

This season, Chicago surrounded Fields with quality in the form of running back Roschon Johnson and receiver D.J. Moore, but it wasn’t enough to push Fields’ play over his average output.

Fields’ statistics have improved, though: he now has a completion rate above 61 percent for the first time in his career, a yard per game of 198.4, and a season total of just six interceptions. Fields has maintained his 7.1 yards per pass attempt from last season while increasing his quarterback rating from 85.2 to 92.3. The Bears rank 20th overall and 21st in scoring.

When the Bears held the No. 1 pick earlier this year, they faced the same dilemma, but they traded down with the Carolina Panthers for a package that included wide receiver D.J. Moore and what is currently positioned to be next year’s No. 1 overall pick.

Even though these are all positive developments, his position might not be saved given the quality of prospects he faces this spring, including Drake Maye of North Carolina and Caleb Williams of USC.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE