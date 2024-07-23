One of the biggest critics of Justin Fields came away with Caleb Williams on day three of the 2024 Chicago Bears training camp.

Justin Fields’ biggest problem is early in his career he set the tone of failure that would follow him for the three years he started for the Chicago Bears. Very early on it was obvious that Justin Fields was going to need to grow up very fast as QB of the Chicago Bears. Some in the Chicago Bears media recognized this very quickly and took on the truth telling role that Justin Fields probably wasn’t the guy, and that morphed to a very obvious case that he wasn’t going to work out.

One of Justin Fields’ biggest critics was Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune who compiled a list of problems and shortcomings that plagued Justin Fields and ultimately led to his demise in Chicago.

That being said would Wiederer take a wait and see approach with new Bears QB Caleb Williams, or would it become obvious that Williams is on another level than Justin Fields? It seems we have an early answer.

Caleb Williams still has a loooong way to go to become a top-tier NFL QB. But man oh man oh man, some of the “QB feel” stuff he shows … yep. It’s in there. Special is in there. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) July 22, 2024

It’s becoming evident early on that Caleb Williams is a more naturally gifted QB than Justin Fields. There are things that even his teammates are saying that are making it obvious that Williams is on another level than Justin Fields. Caleb Williams is better with his timing on throws and has a better feel in the pocket. Both are allowing DJ Moore and Teven Jenkins to play better at receiver and offensive guard.

Jenkins with his most recent feedback on the difference in the pocket between Williams and Fields is obvious to everyone in this training camp report:

In the first three training camp practices, veteran left guard Teven Jenkins has been most impressed with Williams’ pocket presence.

“We have a ‘three’ and a ‘five’ (technique) on the other side and they both rush outside, and he understands he can just step up because all their cover-two drops,” Jenkins said. “It’s like ‘Oh wow, I can just step up,’ and [complete a pass for] 20 yards easy. He’s sliding in the pocket, seeing the pressures and everything, so I’ve been really impressed by that.” Williams moving in the pocket rather than panicking in the pocket will help bring down the sack total of the offensive line. There were so many times that Justin Fields would scramble into sacks that Aaron Schatz did some analysis on that: “Part of that is Fields’ fault; you give up pressures because Fields draws pressures,” Schatz said. “Right, it’s interesting. Sacks are heavily a quarterback stat, not entirely. Pressures are also a lot a quarterback stat, although I’d say pressures are less a quarterback stat than sacks are.” Meanwhile Caleb Williams is showing early success and understanding in the pocket that will help the offense as a whole. As Caleb Williams continues to develop into the good to elite quarterback he is likely to be the Chicago Bears will go from a seven-win team with poor QB play to a playoff caliber team with even AVERAGE quarterback play.

