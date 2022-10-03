Justin Fields dismisses math in the Bears passing game

Justin Fields’ passing game isn’t good on paper

Moving the football downfield through the air has been a rarity for the Chicago Bears offense this year. The Bears rank last in the league in passing. Quarterback Justin Fields is averaging passing less than 100 yards a game. That’s an unbelievable stat in modern NFL football.

The lack of a serious passing game hobbled the Bears’ chances of winning in Week 4. Fields and the offense couldn’t get the ball past the goal line. They settled for four field goals. That won’t get the job done in most weeks.

Fields isn’t worried about the stats

One would think those problems would concern a second-year quarterback. But Fields apparently isn’t worried about where the offense is after another week where the Bears couldn’t put up a meager score of two touchdowns and two extra points. Per Josh Frydman of WGN News, Fields was asked by Jason Lieser why the Bears’ passing game wasn’t working. Fields didn’t seem to think the passing game was failing.

Question from @JasonLieser to Justin Fields: “Why isn’t the passing game working?”

Fields? “Who says the passing game isn’t working?”

Jason: “The stats.”

Fields: “The stats don’t matter.” #Bears — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) October 2, 2022

Stats do matter. Justin Fields needs to be able to throw more than 100 yards a game to be a franchise quarterback. The heavy running offense can pretend to look cute when they sneak by the worst team in the NFL by 3 points at home. But games like Week 4 will become more common unless offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Fields can find a way to make the passing game work.

The Giants snuffed the Bears on their third down runs in the red zone and other critical situations like their penultimate drive. The Giants stopped those plays because they knew what was coming. And it wasn’t a pass. That’s why passing stats matter.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE