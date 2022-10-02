Justin Fields followed up a pathetic performance against the Houston Texans with another questionable performance in a loss to the New York Giants.

Justin Fields is not the quarterback of the long-term future for the Chicago Bears and it’s becoming more apparent with each passing game. Justin Fields may be the quarterback of the Chicago Bears for the rest of this season and perhaps all of next season if Ryan Poles doesn’t see that he can draft his QB of the future.

However, it’s becoming obvious that Justin Fields is going to be another failure at the QB position as his career progresses.

Fields had another nauseating performance against the Giants finishing 11 out of 22 for 174 yards and zero touchdowns. Take away his lone long completion to Darnell Mooney for 56 yards and his stat line was even worse.

Yes the Chicago Bears have protection problems along the offensive line, and yes they lack overall talent at the wide receiver position, but so do the Giants who were without three receivers and were down to a gimpy Daniel Jones at QB. There are other reasons for Fields’ struggles, but the overall truth is Justin Fields is not playing well enough for the Bears to easily win games they should be winning.

Last week the Bears were fortunate that Roquan Smith intercepted a pass inside Texans territory which allowed them to kick a game-winning field goal. This week the Bears didn’t get a touchdown on offense and it cost them in a 20-12 loss.

The reality is simple, Justin Fields needs to make enough plays against bad teams to win games for the Bears. When Justin Fields doesn’t make enough plays against bad teams it shows that he’s a bad QB that isn’t the future of the franchise. When the Bears become a better team at wide receiver, and along the offensive line, they’ll face teams that are equally as talented but will have a better QB who will then lead them to the win over Fields and the Bears.

Justin Fields is not the future of the franchise and no amount of hope for his development will change that. Ryan Poles may very well develop enough talent on the roster so that the Bears can beat bad teams or teams that aren’t as talented as the Bears will likely be in the future. Poles may develop a better WR core and offensive line and an above-average offense, but when the Bears face playoff-caliber teams, they will lose every time because the Fields won’t be able to match the talent of the QB across the field.

A QB has to make enough plays in the game consistently enough so that you can win the game based on how well he played. Because the Bears were in field goal range enough to kick four field goals, Justin Fields should have done enough to get a touchdown that would have potentially made the difference in the game.

Bill Walsh said it best, and it will be the hill I die on when he said “he’s good enough to get you beat.” Because if you have a mediocre QB he’ll be good to lose a close game. Justin Fields may have played better than he did last week, but he only played well enough to get the Bears beat by an equally bad team.

