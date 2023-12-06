With Justin Fields’ future uncertain in Chicago, what does the young quarterback think about the whole situation?

When you ask yourself what the Chicago Bears have been doing the past few seasons, it’s hard to think of another word outside of losing. Since drafting Justin Fields out of Ohio State in 2021, the young QB has only been able to muster 7 wins, as well as racking up a high 26 losses. Not the start either of the two thought it would be, as Fields is now facing an uncertain future with the Bears.

Now it would be inconsiderate, and downright wrong to blame this whole mess on Justin Fields. No matter how you feel about him, as an NFL fan or Bears fan, you can tell that this entire organization has issues, from top to bottom. Whether it be the coaching staff, the surrounding talent around Fields, or the front office; the blame needs to be dispersed equally.

With two high first round picks, the Bears could use one of them on a QB. Some mock drafts, including our most recent one, have them taking one early.

The Bears have failed Fields just as much as he’s failed the Bears.

Last season, Justin Fields showed the football world his athletic gifts, breaking numerous records along the way as he rushed for 1143 yards and got in the end zone 8 times. He also threw for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as it seemed he had progressed enough to be the franchise QB for the Chicago Bears moving forward.

However, since this season started, things have changed. After another dismal start and problems staying on the field, Justin Fields is now faced with the question, what could be next?

Earlier today, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune posted on the social media platform, X, about Fields’ media presser today, in which he was asked about the chatter surrounding his future post-2023. Here’s the full dialogue, you can also view the entire post linked here.

“I mean, life isn’t fair. So me personally? I’m just focused on what I can control and the rest is in God’s hands. Really you just put everything in God’s hands and you know it’s going to turn out good for you. Wherever (I am), if I’m here next year, if I’m not, football doesn’t define who I am as a person. My happiness will still be in the same place, will still be in God. And really just football-wise and with life stuff in general, I think my faith in God and my hope in God is just so much more (important) than anything that can be thrown at me on this earth. That’s why I don’t really stress over stuff like that, over stuff I can’t control. I know that God’s got me and I’m going to be good. I’m very blessed in the position I am in, and I think a million people would love to be in the position I am right now. I’m not taking that for granted and just taking each and every moment I have every day up here to the fullest.”

Some very strong words from Fields there, as you can see he attributes most of his success and off-field attitude to his faith. It’s good to see him remain positive in such a tough environment, that is the NFL, all while doing it in a huge market, with hungry fans.

Justin Fields has to be one of the most likable athletes from a personality standpoint. For the most part, he holds his own during these tough pressers, and take accountability for the struggles up to this point.

Is a change of scenery needed for Justin Fields in order for him to succeed?

I don’t think so, not necessarily at least.

The Bears have some talent on the offensive side of the ball. D.J. Moore is superstar wide out, Cole Kmet is a solid tight end, and with even more picks this year, the offense could look much better in 2024. Guys like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Brock Bowers would add another element to this team.

On the contrary, Justin has spent almost 3 full years in Chicago, and may really need a new team to take him to the next level. It’s clear that the coaching staff currently on the payroll is not getting the most out of him, or even helping him progress. It wouldn’t shock me if Justin Fields himself asked for a trade next year, but it remains unlikely.

