Report: Pittsburgh Steelers WR shows his frustration with Justin Fields

Justin Fields’ chances to earn the Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 job took another shot on Day 2 of practice on Friday morning. A Steelers wide receiver showed his frustration with Fields’ decision-making after the former Chicago Bears quarterback made an errant pass.

Russell Wilson’s injury has given Justin Fields an opportunity

Russell Wilson entered training camp with the “pole position” for the QB1 job. However, Wilson has been sidelined from practicing this week due to a calf injury. Fields, who didn’t get many first-team reps this spring, has his best shot to win the starting job while Wilson recovers from his injury.

Fields looked sharp during the Steelers’ 7-on-7 period during Thursday’s practice. However, Fields struggled during the 11-on-11 period. The same issues that plagued Fields in Chicago were seen during the team period. He held on to the ball too long and took sacks. He also missed on several passing attempts.

Fields needed to use Friday’s practice to rebound from his slow start on Thursday. However, Fields had an up-and-down day with the first team. He misfired on the final play of the Steelers’ “seven shots” drill, conceding a 4-3 victory to the defense. Kyle Allen actually accounted for two of the offenses’ three points, as Fields was shaky on the drill.

Fields threw a nice deep ball to George Pickens for a touchdown. However, Fields irritated Pickens during the practice.

A Pittsburgh Steelers WR showed his frustration with Fields

Per Mark Kaboly with The Athletic, Pickens was upset when Fields made a poor choice on a third down play:

Third down situation, Pickens run a slant off a pick and is open across middle. Fields goes to Austin outside and misses throw. Pickens not thrilled with decision jumps up and down in disgust.

Pickens won’t be as nice to Fields as some of the Bears receivers were in the previous three seasons. The criticism that Fields received from the offense was about underground rumors regarding Cole Kmet and a viral social media conspiracy allegedly connecting former Bears center Sam Mustipher’s mother.

Stories about Fields’ troubles with teammates didn’t surface until after Fields was traded to the Steelers this spring.

In Pittsburgh, issues between Fields and the offense could become more public if the player the Steelers didn’t draft continues his arc of being a first-round bust.

