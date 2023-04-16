Justin Fields has been working out with QB wizard, Oliver Bozeman this off-season

This off-season has been a whirlwind for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears, and the NFL Draft hasn’t even happened yet. After a strong free agency period the Bears are clearly looking to contend next season. A big part of their success will be the progression of their star QB, Justin Fields.

Last night, Daniel Greenberg tweeted that Justin Fields has been working out in Florida with a well known quarterback wizard, Oliver Bozeman this off-season.

Bozeman has ties to multiple NFL QBs, such as four-time Pro Bowler Michael Vick and former first round draft pick Teddy Bridgewater. He specializes in “techniques and fundamentals”, two important factors when being a quarterback at any level.

This is a great sign for Chicago Bears fans as we head into the 2023-24 season. It’s encouraging to see Justin Fields be so assertive in his constant progression. Even though some analysts may think the Bears need to go in another direction at the QB spot, the organization clearly knows Fields is their guy.

