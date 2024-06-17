REPORT: Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Named One Of Steelers Biggest ‘Losers’ At OTAs

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is reportedly well behind Russell Wilson on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart following OTAs. The Steelers gave up a conditional sixth-round pick for Fields that can turn into a fourth-round pick if Fields plays in 51 percent of the Steelers’ snaps.

After the spring, it’s looking like the Bears will recoup the late Day 3 pick. He was named one of the Steelers’ “losers” after a mandatory minicamp by a Steelers insider.

Russell Wilson had a solid spring

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was giving Wilson the pole position at QB1 job to start the offseason. Per Mark Kaboly with The Athletic, Wilson had a strong spring during his first offseason with the Steelers:

You couldn’t have asked for much more out of Wilson during OTAs and minicamp, on the field and off it. His leadership is more than noticeable, and that’s been true since the first day he showed up. What stood out was his arm talent, whether it was a throw in the flat, at the goal line or down the field. Wilson did nothing through 12 practices to even slightly indicate he could lose the quarterback competition to Justin Fields. The work ethic, the experience, the arm talent and the fact he basically took all of the first-team snaps strongly suggest that nothing Wilson can do between July 24 and Sept. 8 would prevent him from starting.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at QB next year

The Steelers have Wilson on the veteran minimum contract for one season and might move on from the All-Pro in free agency next year. The Steelers trade for Fields gave the team options for the next offseason. If Fields learns from Wilson and improves his skills during the season, he’s in line to become the starter in 2025.

Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields had a bad spring

For Fields to become a starter in Pittsburgh, he’ll have to clean up the issues that made the Bears move on from him this offseason. Per Kaboly, Fields was one of the Steelers’ “losers” during OTAs because he didn’t clean up several issues that haunted his time in Chicago.

Fields was a one-read wonder at practice:

Don’t get bent out of shape with Fields finding himself on this list. His talent speaks for itself. But unlike Wilson, he has a lot of obstacles to overcome for an opportunity this year. Fields didn’t get many first-team reps, and that’s significant come training camp. More than that, you can see what made him a first-round pick … and also what made the Chicago Bears move on. The arm strength, speed and playmaking with his legs are undeniable. However, he showed inconsistent accuracy and relied on his feet too quickly after the first read. That stuff can be fixed, but maybe not throughout a training camp.

Fields rehab is going to take a while. His best chance to get on the field this season is if Wilson suffers an injury. (With the way the Steelers offensive line played last season and is developing in practice, there is a good possibility Fields will get playing time this season because of an injury.)

It’s probably in Fields’ best interest to sit for the entire season and work on perfecting his quarterbacking skills. If so, he could be one of the biggest offseason winners next year.

