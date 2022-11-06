Mike McDaniel’s reaction to Justin Fields is unforgettable

Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday.

Through three-quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked outstanding against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground, including a 61-yard run.

Per Zac Al-Khateeb, On his 14th run of the day, Fields gained 13 yards to the Chicago 42 to convert a third-and-7. That apparently was the breaking point for McDaniel, who, in frustration, told the second-year quarterback to “stop it.” Fields took the jab in stride, smiling as he walked away from the Dolphins’ sideline. The Miami coach looked less than pleased, however:

Coach Mike McDaniel yelling at Justin Fields to “STOP IT” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YkbZ869ZYJ — Big E (@ian693) November 6, 2022

Justin Fields’ historic game for the Bears on Sunday irritated the Dolphins’ defense — and Miami coach Mike McDaniel. Fields set an NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a game with 178 on 15 carries. He had a rushing touchdown and averaged 11.9 yards per attempt. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Fields is the second quarterback this season to rush for more than 100 yards against the Dolphins. Lamar Jackson did it during Week 2.

Even McDaniel’s words are powerless to stop him.

