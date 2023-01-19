The Chicago Bears have finally solved the biggest problem in the franchise’s history and finally got the quarterback position right with Justin Fields, haven’t they?

Hub Arkush won’t budge off of his criticism of Justin Fields and doubled down on it Tuesday by calling Fields one of the more overrated players in the league this year.

“Justin Fields is a really interesting prospect, the problem is after a few years he’s still a prospect. He was one of the more overrated players in the league this year. You can’t ignore the fact that the two years he’s become the starter the Bears have finished 30th and now 32nd in the league in passing yards, and you’re just not going to win Super Bowls that way.”

Hub went on to talk about the struggles that surround the entire offense with the lack of talent and players around Justin Fields and that also needs to improve but stated emphatically.

“I don’t see an NFL passer yet, he’s not seeing the field the way he needs to, he’s still not making the throws at the right time to the right spot that he needs to. But he’s not even close to a sure thing.”

Justin Fields is still a massive work in progress, but unfortunately for the Bears, none of the other QBs in the league project as being worth the number one overall pick either. So what happens? Will a team trade up to draft Bryce Young ahead of the Texans? Is Bryce Young that much better than C.J. Stroud or Will Levis that a team won’t sit and wait for them to fall to their draft spot later in the draft ala Fields at 11 or Kenny Pickett a year ago?

If none of the QBs grade out high enough, there might not be a team that trades up with the Bears and gives them the haul of draft picks they need to build up the team around Justin Fields. If the Bears can’t build up the talent around Fields they’re doomed to more mediocrity.

What is absolutely clear however most long-time NFL observers (myself included) all agree that Justin Fields isn’t the QB of the future for the Bears, and may never be.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE