REPORT: Pittsburgh Steelers talking about giving Justin Fields new position

The Pittsburgh Steelers had veteran quarterback Russell Wilson penciled in as their QB1 when they traded for Justin Fields; however, the team evidently had more things in mind than quarterback for the former Chicago Bears first-round pick.

The Chicago Bears are hoping for a 2025 4th

The Steelers traded a conditional sixth-round pick to the Bears. If Fields plays 51 percent of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps, the Steelers will send the Bears a 2025 fourth-round pick. However, the Steelers could get the most bang for their buck if Fields plays a special teams position instead of offense.

The Steelers are exploring that opportunity this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could change Justin Fields to KR1

Per a video posted by Not Just Football, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren said special teams coordinator Danny Smith has discussed using Fields as a kick returner following the league’s rule change on kickoffs.

Imagine getting an All-Pro returner for a sixth-round pick.

#Steelers RB Jaylen Warren says their special teams coordinator discussed the possibility of having Justin Fields return kicks under the new kickoff rules. (via @NotJustFootball)pic.twitter.com/N4WGMwETxV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 2, 2024

Is Fields better off on special teams?

Fields wasn’t great as a passer, but he was always dangerous for the Bears when he gave up on a play and decided to make a break for it, scrambling with the ball. He reads open lanes well, and his speed would be deadly as a kick returner.

The Steelers signed former Bears utility player Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason. One would assume he’d be asked to return kicks in the upcoming season. However, the Steelers could have a dangerous return team with Patterson and Fields sharing duties. Imagine a scheme where Patterson, a former high school quarterback, could throw a backward lateral to the ever-shifty Fields.

