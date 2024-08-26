Danny Parkins is not sold on Justin Fields or Russell Wilson long-term for Pittsburgh Steelers

Former 670 The Score radio host Danny Parkins had a wild prediction regarding Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation in the premiere of his new morning tv show, Breakfast Ball on FS1. Parkins, along with co-hosts Craig Carton and Mark Schlereth, were discussing the Steelers’ quarterback competition between veteran Russell Wilson and former Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields. With Breakfast Ball debuting today, Parkins wasted no time in giving his strong take on one of the NFL’s most intriguing position battles going into the 2024 season.

“Justin Fields is better than Russell Wilson, but both of these guys have massive problems,” Parkins told Carton and Schlereth. “Neither one of these guys is the week one starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers one year from now.”

It’s an interesting take by Parkins, who is very familiar with Fields from his time in Chicago covering the Bears for 670 The Score. He has seen firsthand the struggles that Fields displayed in Chicago and how they are still present with his new team, the Steelers. Steelers fans won’t like Parkins’ outlook on Pittsburgh’s quarterback landscape, considering the recently failed Kenny Pickett experiment. However, given Fields’ lack of progression and Wilson’s apparent regression, Parkins may have a point.

"Justin Fields is better than Russell Wilson, but neither one of these guys is the Week 1 starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers a year from now." — @DannyParkins pic.twitter.com/XBhiZeNgyS — Breakfast Ball (@BrkfstBallOnFS1) August 26, 2024

While Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin has stated that Russell Wilson has the upper hand to be their starting quarterback in 2024, he’s refused to go as far as officially naming Wilson the starter. Wilson sustained a calf injury early in training camp which caused him to miss some time, allowing Fields to garner some of the first-team reps in practice. While he’s impressed with some of his passes and his running ability, Fields still lacks pocket presence and takes too many sacks.

This was the book on Fields in Chicago as well. Fields is a tremendous athlete with all the physical skills you could ask for in a quarterback, but his ability to go through his progressions fluidly and quickly has been his downfall.

Wilson, on the other hand, is a more composed pocket passer who can use his legs when he needs to. He is the veteran presence at the position that Pittsburgh has lacked since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2022 season. However, after a remarkable career with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson struggled after being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022. This ultimately culminated in the Broncos releasing Wilson amid rumors of conflict with Wilson and head coach Sean Payton.

Parkins has taken note, and he doesn’t think Wilson’s troubles are over after leaving Denver. “This is gonna get messy. Russ is weird and quirky and Justin Fields is cool and popular,” said Parkins. “People are going to be split in that locker room when both of them start to struggle.”

Chicago Bears would benefit from Justin Fields starting

Bears fans have paid attention to the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh. Fields was a fan-favorite for many in Chicago, even amid his inconsistent play at quarterback. More importantly, if Fields plays 50% or more of the quarterback snaps for the Steelers this season, the conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that the Bears received from the Steelers in the Fields trade would become a fourth-round pick.

This is reason enough for Bears fans to hope that Fields acquires the starting quarterback job sometime early in the 2024 season. With just under two weeks remaining until the first Sunday of the NFL season, a decision should be coming any day now.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE