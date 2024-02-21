REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ trade value is no longer worth a 2nd-round pick

Per a report Tuesday evening, the Chicago Bears should no longer expect to receive a s second-round pick in exchange for quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. The Bears have yet to announce their decision between keeping Fields or trading him and selecting a quarterback with the number one pick.

However, the Bears have had conversations with multiple teams who are interested in trading for Fields. Odds have skyrocketed for the Atlanta Falcons to swoop up the Georgia-native quarterback.

Justin Fields’ trade value was thought to be Day 2 worthy

When the possibility of trading Fields and drafting Caleb Williams was first brought up in the middle of the 2023 season, many analysts thought Fields could fetch a second or third-round pick in return. In an early January ESPN article by Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin, league evaluators assumed Fields would be worth no more than a second-round pick:

“The consensus in an informal poll of league evaluators is that Fields would be worth a second- or third-round pick in a pre-draft trade. When compared to former top-10 picks recently traded, that’s better than Trey Lance, whom Dallas acquired from San Francisco for a fourth-round pick, but slightly worse than Sam Darnold, who, along with a sixth-round pick, went from the Jets to Carolina for second- and fourth-rounders.”

The Chicago Bears could get a first for Fields

Jordan Schultz with Bleacher Report commented Tuesday on CBS Sports’ The Zach Gelb Show on where Fields’ trade value stands ahead of the NFL combine next week. Schultz thinks Fields is worth a late first-round pick.

“It’s my understanding that Fields, at this point, probably commands a late first-round pick,” Schultz said.

.@Schultz_Report says "there's absolutely a building buzz" about the Atlanta Falcons being in play to trade for Justin Fields. @CBSSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/WquZ3v8Xjd — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) February 20, 2024

A first for Fields would be hard to pass up

Many Bears fans hoped Chicago could get back around at least the second-round pick they gave up to the Washington Commanders when they traded for defensive end Montez Sweat midseason. But the Bears are in an excellent position to get another premium pick to build around Williams or whoever they choose to be the next quarterback.

With the league valuing Fields that high, it would appear to make it only harder for the Bears to pass on a chance to reset the quarterback clock when they can build around one with so many quality pieces.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE