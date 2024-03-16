Justin Fields has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers to sit behind Russell Wilson and learn and develop and hopefully become the QB Chicago Bears fans hoped he would be.

Ian Rappaport broke the news that the Chicago Bears have traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Bears are trading QB Justin Fields to the #Steelers, sources say. A new QB into the competition. pic.twitter.com/hGQpbVwoRA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2024

The pick can become a fourth-round pick depending on how well Justin Fields develops in Pittsburgh. After weeks of speculation the biggest and most anticipated move of the Chicago Bears’ off-season has occurred. Fields is gone after failing to develop as a passer.

Justin Fields had loads of potential but his inability to fully realize that potential as NFL quarterback ultimately led the Bears to move on from him. He just couldn’t ever put it together, averaging only 167 yards passing for his career in Chicago, 197 in his third and final year. His career QBR of 44 is amongst the worst in the NFL over the past three years in the NFL. In his final seven games he was only able to muster seven touchdowns to three interceptions. In six of Justin Fields’ games started the offense could not manage to score a minimum of 20 points.

This combined with his fourth quarter turnover struggles and having the highest sack rate and time to throw statistic of any QB led the Bears to decide it was time to move on. The allure of draft Caleb Williams seems to be too much for the Chicago Bears.

The trade marks the second to last big move of the off-season after the Bears rebuilt their offensive line and added Keenan Allen for a fourth-round pick. The final big move will be the drafting of Williams out of USC who has led the nation in offense over the past two seasons.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE