Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in the second half.

Justin Steele has been on a tear for the Chicago Cubs. The 27-year-old lefty made his debut last season but has set the league on fire in the second half this year. You could argue that Steele has been the best pitcher in baseball over the last two months.

Since July 1st, Steele has been dominant. As of August 27th, Steele possessed the lowest ERA in baseball (with a minimum of 45 innings pitched).

MLB's best starting pitcher over the last 2 months? That would be Justin Steele. pic.twitter.com/NMIO1z1cSV — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) August 28, 2022

Justin Steele has been leading the Cubs’ starting rotation in the second half. The rotation as a whole has been relatively solid of late. The Cubs have seen a few good outings from Adrian Sampson, Marcus Stroman, and especially Drew Smyly.

In early July, Justin Steele went on the paternity list to await the birth of his son. Just days after his son was born, Steele had to take the mound against the Baltimore Orioles. Perhaps the birth of his son has been an additional source of motivation.

Fathers, sons and baseball. New father Justin Steele getting the full Field of Dreams experience with his son, Beau. pic.twitter.com/jahD2lYoYW — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) August 12, 2022

It seems Justin Steele has cemented himself as a cornerstone of the next great Cubs rotation. If he is able to sustain this level of success, he might even be considered the team’s ace next season. Predicting the personnel of next season’s rotation can be slightly difficult when considering upcoming free agency and the health/ability of Kyle Hendricks.

Hopefully, Steele can finish this season strong. The consistency he’s shown so far has been promising. Justin Steele’s next start will likely be against the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend.

