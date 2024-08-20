Survey: Chicago Bears fans prefer Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by a large margin

A recently published survey on NFL fans and the upcoming general election shows that the Chicago Bears fanbase prefers Democratic nominee Kamala Harris over Republican nominee Donald Trump. The margin between Harris and Trump is wide in the preseason of the general election and the NFL.

Chicago is hosting the Democratic National Convention this week. It’s no wonder Bears fans, many of whom live in Chicago, would prefer Harris to Trump, as the city tends to prefer liberal politicians.

Most NFL and Chicago Bears fans prefer Kamala Harris

Per a survey by Action Network, 45 percent of NFL fans responded that they planned to vote for the current vice president, and 42 percent plan to check off the box for former President Trump.

The margin of Bears fans who plan to vote for Harris is much higher than that of the average NFL fan. Per the survey, 50 percent of Bears fans plan to vote for Harris, with 34 percent planning to vote for Trump. The margin of difference between the two candidates is 16 percent.

The Ravens fanbase likes Harris, and the Titans prefer Trump

The Baltimore Ravens are Harris’ most avid fanbase. Sixty-one percent of Ravens plan to vote for Harris, with 33 percent planning to vote for Trump. Trump’s most support comes from the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts fanbases. Sixty-two percent of Titans and Colts fans responded that they plan to vote for Trump.

According to the survey, about one in five male fans say they can be influenced before the general election if a favorite NFL player endorses a candidate on social media. Trump’s campaign will need to work extra hard to court Bears players to endorse him on social media if he wants to win over the Chicago fanbase in November.

